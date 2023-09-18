 Skip to content

Kaion Tale MMORPG update for 18 September 2023

Barber Shop

  • Barber Shop: new NPC in the cities where you can change your body, hair, eyes and skin appearance
  • New notification in game when Silmano respawn
  • Fix warrior direction after finish rush

Changed files in this update

Little War Online MMORPG Depot Windows Depot 1050281
Little War Online MMORPG Depot Mac Depot 1050282
Little War Online MMORPG Depot Linux Depot 1050283
