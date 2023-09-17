 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 17 September 2023

Update: Ver.3.0.41.573

Share · View all patches · Build 12211543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change List:
  • Clicking the Navigation menu ‘Exit’ button a second time will close the game if on the exit screen.
  • Change ‘pack filter’ name to ‘pack sorting’.
  • Indented pack tags to differentiate from pack filters.
  • APPLY TAGS button renamed to SHOW LIST VIEW.
  • Fixed resolution not changing when changing in settings menu.
  • Filters set to Owned packs on first launch.
  • ‘Pack Sorting’ switches to list view if leave catalogue screen.
  • Swapped Owned/Complete filter positions.
  • Swapped Unowned/incomplete filter positions.
  • Fixed Puz-Shop total ‘Figurals’ displaying as 18 to 19.
  • Add new* flag to Psychedelic.

ːgoldenbitː

Changed files in this update

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate Depot Depot 351031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link