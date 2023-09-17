Update: Ver.3.0.41.573

Change List:
- Clicking the Navigation menu ‘Exit’ button a second time will close the game if on the exit screen.
- Change ‘pack filter’ name to ‘pack sorting’.
- Indented pack tags to differentiate from pack filters.
- APPLY TAGS button renamed to SHOW LIST VIEW.
- Fixed resolution not changing when changing in settings menu.
- Filters set to Owned packs on first launch.
- ‘Pack Sorting’ switches to list view if leave catalogue screen.
- Swapped Owned/Complete filter positions.
- Swapped Unowned/incomplete filter positions.
- Fixed Puz-Shop total ‘Figurals’ displaying as 18 to 19.
- Add new* flag to Psychedelic.
