 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fair and Square Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Alpha v0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12211523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update fixing a major bug where it was possible to control enemy units and adding version indicator in main menu.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2584581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2584582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link