We Need To Cook - Drug Empire Simulator update for 17 September 2023

Major Update

Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12211484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been MAJORLY Updated to be more enjoyable for the fans!
Thank you for all the support, and please don't mind the bugs.

There's just a few left in there, but I got most of them.

Thanks!!!!

Changed files in this update

