Early Access update v0.4

New features:
- Arsenal Menu Overhaul: 'Everlast' set as default, with new tabs for Enemies and Bosses to review their stats.
- Boss Camera Update: Camera now detaches from center-lock during boss fights, allowing free panning within view limits.
- Balanced Ship Upgrades: All ship upgrades now feature both pros and cons.
- Expanded Upgrade Options: Choose from 4 upgrades instead of 3.
- New Re-roll Mechanic: Refresh your upgrade choices with 4 new options.
- Re-roll Count: Start with 3 re-rolls; max out at 10 via the Everlast system.
Bug fixes and improvements:
- Moved the "Power Up" and "Level Up" text higher on the screen to avoid obstructing gameplay.
- Dimmed the brightness of background objects like planets and stars for better visibility of enemy projectiles and asteroids.
- Clarified that the first green orb collected is a score multiplier.
- Resolved a bug causing permanent slow motion when leveling up and obtaining a power-up simultaneously.
- Displayed orb-collected multiplier on the screen's top section for easy tracking.
- Made collected power-ups accessible in the upgrade ship menu, pause menu, and death screen.
- Added labels to buttons in the pause menu and death screen for clearer functionality.
- Resized the XP bar to be smaller and the health/shield bar to be larger for better visibility.
- If multiple special ability charges are available, the count will display as "x2," "x3," etc., next to the ability icon.
- Corrected a minor timing issue in the bottom-right corner as the minute counter updates.
- Killing asteroids gives a little bit more XP than before.
- Added muzzle flashes to enemy projectile attacks.
- Boosted the rate of everlasting gold rewards to 2 per minute played and 10 per boss defeated.
