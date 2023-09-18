🔥 Time Survivors: Chapter 0 🔥 is Live Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12211394 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 17:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

I'm thrilled to announce that Time Survivors: Chapter 0 is officially live on Steam! 🚀

After 10 months of hard work, we can't wait for you to dive into this epic journey through time with iconic historical figures. If you followed our countdown, you know What to Expect:

🔥 A bullet heaven game with a twist

🔥 Distinct abilities for each character, making every run unique

🔥 Hordes of enemies, challenging quests, secrets, and epic boss fights

🔥 A meta progression system that allows you to tailor your character's growth

Your feedback is crucial in shaping "Time Survivors: Chapter 0" as we progress.

Share suggestions, discuss strategies, and connect with fellow time warriors in our Discord community.

Get it now, it's free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455500/Time_Survivors_Chapter_0/

Thank you for playing our game