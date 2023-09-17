 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BeatShot update for 17 September 2023

Patch Notes 0.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12211362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Animation

  • Smoothed out the recoil animation.

Custom Game Modes

  • Target Scale

    • Now shows a warning tooltip indicating the maximum allowed scale when the TargetDistributionPolicy is Grid and there isn't enough room for targets in the Spawn Area.

  • Forward Distance

    • Now shows a warning tooltip if the Moving Target Dirction Mode is Forward Only and one or more settings want to move the target.

  • Added caution and warning counters above each custom game mode category.

  • Game modes with targets that are never destroyed (Target Destruction Condition is Persistant):

    • When target health falls to zero, health is reset to Max Health.

Default Game Modes

  • Charged Beat Track and Cluster Beat

    • Changed Recent Target Memory Policy from Use TargetSpawnCD to Num Targets Based.
    • Max Num Recent Targets from -1 to 3, 4, or 5 (based on difficulty).

Effects

  • Fixed an issue where the tracer and muzzle flash systems were not attached to the gun's muzzle, causing desync during animation or recoil.

Settings

  • Added HDR settings.
  • Added Brightness slider (only affects in-game brightness and not UI brightness)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2126581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link