Patch Notes 0.5.4

Animation
- Smoothed out the recoil animation.
Custom Game Modes
-
Target Scale
- Now shows a warning tooltip indicating the maximum allowed scale when the TargetDistributionPolicy is Grid and there isn't enough room for targets in the Spawn Area.
-
Forward Distance
- Now shows a warning tooltip if the Moving Target Dirction Mode is Forward Only and one or more settings want to move the target.
-
Added caution and warning counters above each custom game mode category.
-
Game modes with targets that are never destroyed (Target Destruction Condition is Persistant):
- When target health falls to zero, health is reset to Max Health.
Default Game Modes
-
Charged Beat Track and Cluster Beat
- Changed Recent Target Memory Policy from Use TargetSpawnCD to Num Targets Based.
- Max Num Recent Targets from -1 to 3, 4, or 5 (based on difficulty).
Effects
- Fixed an issue where the tracer and muzzle flash systems were not attached to the gun's muzzle, causing desync during animation or recoil.
Settings
- Added HDR settings.
- Added Brightness slider (only affects in-game brightness and not UI brightness)
