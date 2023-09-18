Patch notes - 0.4.1P

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing an important, new patch for "Try to Fall Asleep"! For more details, here are the patch notes...

Sleeping Segments

After muting AB, the monster hallucinations will occur faster.

Adjusted Murgs window jumping animation.

Dreaming Segments

In dream 2, adjusted texts for some of interactable objects.

In dream 2, added another map near the Holliday Stage.

In dream 3, fixed a bug that would let you skip the hiding phase.

In dream 4, made the notepad system more stable.

In dream 4, slightly lowered the monster hearing sensitivity when getting almost all the radio parts.

And that's it for this patch! If you find anything else or have some other suggestions/feedback, feel free to share them it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team