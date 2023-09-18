 Skip to content

Try To Fall Asleep update for 18 September 2023

Patch notes - 0.4.1P

Share · View all patches · Build 12211300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing an important, new patch for "Try to Fall Asleep"! For more details, here are the patch notes...

Sleeping Segments
  • After muting AB, the monster hallucinations will occur faster.
  • Adjusted Murgs window jumping animation.
Dreaming Segments
  • In dream 2, adjusted texts for some of interactable objects.
  • In dream 2, added another map near the Holliday Stage.
  • In dream 3, fixed a bug that would let you skip the hiding phase.
  • In dream 4, made the notepad system more stable.
  • In dream 4, slightly lowered the monster hearing sensitivity when getting almost all the radio parts.

And that's it for this patch! If you find anything else or have some other suggestions/feedback, feel free to share them it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team

