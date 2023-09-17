 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 17 September 2023

Windows Build 584 - Main Menu Audio Fix, Charles Run Fix

Build 12211281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Click and Hover sounds volume fixed on Main Menu.
  • Click and Hover sounds added to Pause Menu.
  • Music volume reduced on The Pretzel Drop.
  • Bear Crowd volume standardized at prefab level.
  • Charles Run now has bleachers, and higher resolution light bake.

