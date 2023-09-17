- Click and Hover sounds volume fixed on Main Menu.
- Click and Hover sounds added to Pause Menu.
- Music volume reduced on The Pretzel Drop.
- Bear Crowd volume standardized at prefab level.
- Charles Run now has bleachers, and higher resolution light bake.
MotorCubs RC update for 17 September 2023
Windows Build 584 - Main Menu Audio Fix, Charles Run Fix
