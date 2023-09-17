 Skip to content

Warlord: Britannia update for 17 September 2023

Update 7.02

Update 7.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Legates,

As a final surprise touch to the game I have added a hand made version of the game's world map! This was created by Irlander Romero, Armchair Historian's artist of choice. He did a wonderful job. I hope everyone enjoys it!

Apart from that I have fixed a few more bugs and oddities with the new update.

Update Log:

  • Added new hand-drawn map
  • Added shadows to map icons
  • Improved resolution of map labels
  • Fixed mounting another horse when already mounted
  • Fixed legate’s horse duplicate spawning on camp relocate
  • Fixed roman horses not spawning by their masters
  • Fixed legate’s horse not respawning at camp if player died while dismounted
  • Fixed some convoys not giving loot when defeated
  • Fixed thrown pila occasionally showing spear model

