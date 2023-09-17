Update 7.02

Legates,
As a final surprise touch to the game I have added a hand made version of the game's world map! This was created by Irlander Romero, Armchair Historian's artist of choice. He did a wonderful job. I hope everyone enjoys it!
Apart from that I have fixed a few more bugs and oddities with the new update.
Update Log:
- Added new hand-drawn map
- Added shadows to map icons
- Improved resolution of map labels
- Fixed mounting another horse when already mounted
- Fixed legate’s horse duplicate spawning on camp relocate
- Fixed roman horses not spawning by their masters
- Fixed legate’s horse not respawning at camp if player died while dismounted
- Fixed some convoys not giving loot when defeated
- Fixed thrown pila occasionally showing spear model
Changed files in this update