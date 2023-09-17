Version 0.2.2

Fixed:
- white squares behind text on menu and title
- light on LODS was weird
- PCV pipes were always in the building
- fading in paused when game was paused
- bricks were too big
- removed compass marker on spawn point / beds
- you can walk over pallets without jumping now
- Inverted mouse by defaulted is fixed
- Can no longer place a light on an opened door area or window
- Slow punches on low stamina so you don't just stand there with nothing to do when energy is very low
New items:
- Tools for testers: On the menu screen, double tap either shift button to open the console, type in the item you want to get 2 of them spawned in front of you
- Map on pause that show the player, build areas and totems
- Cigarettes around the city which can be used to pass time
Changed files in this update