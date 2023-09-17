 Skip to content

STRAIN Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Version 0.2.2

Build 12211227

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • white squares behind text on menu and title
  • light on LODS was weird
  • PCV pipes were always in the building
  • fading in paused when game was paused
  • bricks were too big
  • removed compass marker on spawn point / beds
  • you can walk over pallets without jumping now
  • Inverted mouse by defaulted is fixed
  • Can no longer place a light on an opened door area or window
  • Slow punches on low stamina so you don't just stand there with nothing to do when energy is very low

New items:

  • Tools for testers: On the menu screen, double tap either shift button to open the console, type in the item you want to get 2 of them spawned in front of you
  • Map on pause that show the player, build areas and totems
  • Cigarettes around the city which can be used to pass time

