- Fixed some scoring issues after the game is over.
- Removed number of hitch robots in the HUD during endless mode.
- Touched up crescent planet.
- Added random plants to the foreground on non-snow levels.
- Added "Supply Lander received" to the HUD when supply lander is delivered.
In My Defense update for 17 September 2023
Patch 1.52
Patchnotes via Steam Community
