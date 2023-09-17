 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 17 September 2023

Patch 1.52

Patch 1.52

Share · View all patches · Build 12211219

  • Fixed some scoring issues after the game is over.
  • Removed number of hitch robots in the HUD during endless mode.
  • Touched up crescent planet.
  • Added random plants to the foreground on non-snow levels.
  • Added "Supply Lander received" to the HUD when supply lander is delivered.

