Planet of War: The Legend of Fu update for 17 September 2023

Smoke grenade skill loss Bugfix

Build 12211154

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-If you used the smoke grenade previously, all passive abilities like wearing armor have been removed. This is fixed now.
If you have already lost abilities due to this bug and don't want to spend the Skillpoints again, you can go to the "Free your mind Master", which is a teacher which you can find, for example, in Teliois in the training area. There you can reset all skills for money.

  • Additional Arena dialogues have been added

  • A Map bug in the Kenimaarer HQ has been fixed

