Smoke grenade skill loss Bugfix

-If you used the smoke grenade previously, all passive abilities like wearing armor have been removed. This is fixed now.

If you have already lost abilities due to this bug and don't want to spend the Skillpoints again, you can go to the "Free your mind Master", which is a teacher which you can find, for example, in Teliois in the training area. There you can reset all skills for money.

Additional Arena dialogues have been added

A Map bug in the Kenimaarer HQ has been fixed