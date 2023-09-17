-Rage Creatures' Health Increased.
-Rage Creatures' Attack Increased.
-Rage Level Bonuses Reduced.
-Rage Login Upgrade Rates Reduced.
Anvil Life update for 17 September 2023
Rage Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Rage Creatures' Health Increased.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103291 Depot 2103291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update