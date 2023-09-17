 Skip to content

Anvil Life update for 17 September 2023

Rage Fixes

Build 12211122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Rage Creatures' Health Increased.
-Rage Creatures' Attack Increased.
-Rage Level Bonuses Reduced.
-Rage Login Upgrade Rates Reduced.

