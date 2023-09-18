 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Retro Commander update for 18 September 2023

Update 2.13.101 - Spy Balloon, Sandworms & Fishes

Share · View all patches · Build 12211114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Campaign: all attacks will cease once a mission is over (otherwise, characters could still be eliminated after a successful mission).
  • Spy Balloon: new unit added to ELC Tech including a new research item "Balloons".
  • Fishes: spawn areas for fishes added (only if ALL effects are turned on).
  • Sandworms: eye candy animation added for sandworms.
  • Balancing: Tactical Submarine with nukes takes more research points to research.
  • Balancing: tanks are now +70% stronger against bullets.
  • Balancing: dogs without about -20% health/HP (were too strong).
  • Graphics: old phone booth added (relics).
  • Graphics: Buoy added (deco for water).
  • Graphics: Old fountain added (relics).
  • Graphics: new statue added (game developer).
  • Graphics: some animations/graphics updated.
  • Graphics: research icons updated.
  • Graphics: leaf trees updated (previous version shading).
  • Sound FX Updated: e.g. new effect for sniper.
  • Sync. Issues: fixed a problem where the temp. squad speed could be wrong due to the changing nature of it's members.
  • Hot-Wired Robos: don't exit the Assault Robot randomly anymore to conduct personal melee attacks.
  • Annihilation (Objective): will now end earlier if enough enemy troops are eliminated!
  • Screenshot Button: long-touch (or long-press) also activates the camera button that takes screenshots even if a popup is above the button.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Maintenance: improved logging of WARN or ERROR (reduced normal errors to INFO).
  • Maintenance: main wall for posting now has the spam filter enabled!
  • Maintenance: setting server max. memory now automatically based on device memory available.
  • Maintenance: disabled the option on the server to stop showing full stacktraces for null pointers if duplicates.
  • Maintenance: auto-restart of server services in case they get killed (e.g. low memory).
  • Development: editor button on menu "Home" screen (during development for easy access).
  • Bugfix: auto-posting news didn't work on server (SoftwareAsset class doesn't exist there).
  • Bugfix: auto-uploading of translations also includes related defaults (e.g. EN_AU, EN_GB etc.).
  • Bugfix: improved logging when saving an already deleted game (doing a check beforehand now).
  • Bugfix: preventing airships (+some other flying troops) to leave map boundaries.
  • Bugfix Crashes: rendering reload bar (was 'null' in older maps).
  • Bugfix Crashes: when joining a game and it wasn't ready yet ('null' pointer exception).
  • Bugfix Crashes: sorting the active games list could crash due to violating general contract for sort.
  • bugfix Crashes: when static object is added to a squad.

Changed files in this update

Retro Commander Depot WIN64 Depot 338822
  • Loading history…
Retro Commander Depot MAC64 Depot 338823
  • Loading history…
Retro Commander Depot LIN64 Depot 338825
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link