Update 2.13.101 - Spy Balloon, Sandworms & Fishes

- Campaign: all attacks will cease once a mission is over (otherwise, characters could still be eliminated after a successful mission).
- Spy Balloon: new unit added to ELC Tech including a new research item "Balloons".
- Fishes: spawn areas for fishes added (only if ALL effects are turned on).
- Sandworms: eye candy animation added for sandworms.
- Balancing: Tactical Submarine with nukes takes more research points to research.
- Balancing: tanks are now +70% stronger against bullets.
- Balancing: dogs without about -20% health/HP (were too strong).
- Graphics: old phone booth added (relics).
- Graphics: Buoy added (deco for water).
- Graphics: Old fountain added (relics).
- Graphics: new statue added (game developer).
- Graphics: some animations/graphics updated.
- Graphics: research icons updated.
- Graphics: leaf trees updated (previous version shading).
- Sound FX Updated: e.g. new effect for sniper.
- Sync. Issues: fixed a problem where the temp. squad speed could be wrong due to the changing nature of it's members.
- Hot-Wired Robos: don't exit the Assault Robot randomly anymore to conduct personal melee attacks.
- Annihilation (Objective): will now end earlier if enough enemy troops are eliminated!
- Screenshot Button: long-touch (or long-press) also activates the camera button that takes screenshots even if a popup is above the button.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: improved logging of WARN or ERROR (reduced normal errors to INFO).
- Maintenance: main wall for posting now has the spam filter enabled!
- Maintenance: setting server max. memory now automatically based on device memory available.
- Maintenance: disabled the option on the server to stop showing full stacktraces for null pointers if duplicates.
- Maintenance: auto-restart of server services in case they get killed (e.g. low memory).
- Development: editor button on menu "Home" screen (during development for easy access).
- Bugfix: auto-posting news didn't work on server (SoftwareAsset class doesn't exist there).
- Bugfix: auto-uploading of translations also includes related defaults (e.g. EN_AU, EN_GB etc.).
- Bugfix: improved logging when saving an already deleted game (doing a check beforehand now).
- Bugfix: preventing airships (+some other flying troops) to leave map boundaries.
- Bugfix Crashes: rendering reload bar (was 'null' in older maps).
- Bugfix Crashes: when joining a game and it wasn't ready yet ('null' pointer exception).
- Bugfix Crashes: sorting the active games list could crash due to violating general contract for sort.
- bugfix Crashes: when static object is added to a squad.
Retro Commander update for 18 September 2023
Update 2.13.101 - Spy Balloon, Sandworms & Fishes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
