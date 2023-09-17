An update to a bug.

The bug has now been fixed.**

Why is there such a bug?

Firstly, it is necessary to understand the reading mechanism of player data.

Player data will be stored in two separate locations, one locally on the computer and the other in the Steam cloud. When the game starts, the program will simultaneously read the files in these two locations of the player, and then compare the time of these two files. The game data will select the latest one.

The problem is that different regions around the world may have different time formats. Previous programs would randomly select a certain time format for storage and decode it when reading. When the preset time format is different from the data time format, decoding would fail, leading to game pump crashes.

So the solution before the update is to turn off the Steam cloud, which will only read local data, and then the program can only select local data without causing crashes. Everything runs well.

You don't need this operation now. The solution is, I have standardized the time format used. Does it sound very simple?