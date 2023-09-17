 Skip to content

Monastery update for 17 September 2023

Build 0.330

Build 0.330

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with saving the game properly upon quitting the last battle after victory screen
  • Fixed an issue with saving the mastery points after losing a run and quitting before end game statistics
  • Fixed an issue with resurrected or summoned enemies not getting actions and stopping the game from progressing
  • Backing Blows damage handling has been fixed
  • Chain Mail item description has been fixed
  • Steam Achievements not updating have been fixed (achievements still need further testing)
  • Fixed the game not running on the correct resolution after restarting it in windowed mode

