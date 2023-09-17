Build 0.330

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with saving the game properly upon quitting the last battle after victory screen
- Fixed an issue with saving the mastery points after losing a run and quitting before end game statistics
- Fixed an issue with resurrected or summoned enemies not getting actions and stopping the game from progressing
- Backing Blows damage handling has been fixed
- Chain Mail item description has been fixed
- Steam Achievements not updating have been fixed (achievements still need further testing)
- Fixed the game not running on the correct resolution after restarting it in windowed mode
