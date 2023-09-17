 Skip to content

Deep Nest update for 17 September 2023

Update 0.161.2

Update 0.161.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

Hi all, this patch fixes the space bugs spawning in a frozen state and falling to the floor but can still attack and be attacked by the player.

This issue with the space bugs should now be fixed:

