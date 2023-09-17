Warlordocracy Early v8.8

Been workin on pathfinding nonstop for a few days. I still have a couple ideas but I'm gonna get back to the story for now. Trying to release Chapter 2 by Halloween. Other minor fixes.
Complete list of changes:
-Improved pathfinding checks for cutting corners across blocked tiles.
-Fixed combat checks for travel and rest, beds now also check for combat.
-Interacting with a hostile now automatically attacks.
-Fixed music repeatedly restarting when changing maps.
-Fixed bug where AI would attack massive bones.
-Fixed sound effect when dropping/giving items.
-Fixed pathfinding around blocking map tiles.
Changed files in this update