Warlordocracy update for 17 September 2023

Warlordocracy Early v8.8

17 September 2023

Been workin on pathfinding nonstop for a few days. I still have a couple ideas but I'm gonna get back to the story for now. Trying to release Chapter 2 by Halloween. Other minor fixes.

Complete list of changes:

-Improved pathfinding checks for cutting corners across blocked tiles.
-Fixed combat checks for travel and rest, beds now also check for combat.
-Interacting with a hostile now automatically attacks.
-Fixed music repeatedly restarting when changing maps.
-Fixed bug where AI would attack massive bones.
-Fixed sound effect when dropping/giving items.
-Fixed pathfinding around blocking map tiles.

