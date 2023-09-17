 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 17 September 2023

Hotfixes 0.8.2.4-0.8.2.5 - Changelog

Hotfixes 0.8.2.4-0.8.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bleeding is now considered a Lingering effect (rather than Physical).
  • Increased the base Cooldown Duration of "Draining Sigil".
  • Increased the Revenant Commander's Cooldowns Duration coefficient.
  • Adjusted the use conditions for "Necrophage": Ghouls will no longer consume corpses while at full Health.
  • Fixed the Brander's pyres sometimes remaining lit even after his death.
  • Fixed the bug causing some passive abilities to become unlearnt after sleeping.
  • Fixed the crash caused by "Net Throw".
  • Fixed the crash caused by "Incineration".
  • Fixed the bug causing the player character to voice enemies' speech lines when applying them with Stun and Daze.
  • Fixed the crash caused by "Spectral Haunting".
  • Possibly fixed the crash caused by "Web Spit".
  • Fixed Geomancy boulders not applying targets with Daze upon knocking them back into objects.
  • Fixed unique items being ignored in the Statistics if found outside of containers.
  • The Statistics' time-tracking system should now correctly sum up hours into days.
  • Lowered the spawn chance for some of the new enemy types.
  • Reduced the impact of some conditions and actions on the low level brigands and ghouls' Will to FIght.
  • Nerfed Murkstalkers.
  • Adjusted cooldowns and Energy Costs for some enemy abilities.
  • "Lesser Ritual of Resurrection" and "Greater Ritual of Resurrection" will now set the reanimated Undead's Armor * Durability to 0% and put their abilities on cooldown.
  • "Curse of Decay" should now correctly remove stacks of the effect after using any abilities, not just Attacks.
  • Fixed Weber's "trading" dialogue option disappearing after the Ancient Troll's death .
  • Fixed the bug with Knud and the Map of the Old Homestead Surroundings.
  • Fixed the Atlas of Aldor granting 5% Energy Restoration instead of the listed 10%.
  • Changed the Fatigue gain from using skills [1.5% > 2% of the used skill's Energy Cost] and spells [2.5% > 2% of the used spell's Energy Cost].
  • Changed the Curse of Bloodlust [-25% > -20% Max Health] and the Curse of Madness [+5% > +7.5% Backfire Chance].
  • Fixed technical tags and formulas being displayed in some of the enemy abilities' hovers.

