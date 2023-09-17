Patch notes for Version 1.44

We are happy to announce that with this update, the last maps of the campaign will be integrated and it will now be possible to fully play through to the end. In addition, we have added the ability to change the simulation speed, a new feature that has been on our feature list for some time and was extensively discussed by us, as the game design concepts of RTS and RPG games require very different solutions. So far, the ability to speed up time is also explicitly possible in First Person Mode. We are especially curious about your feedback here. Feel free to write us what you think of it, how it makes the game feel, and whether we should keep the feature as is. We have continued to integrate new NPC's with the innkeeper and the abbot, and new options and quests for them as well, to make life in the city a little more lively. We've also added several icons and tooltips that show, for example, the position of wolves or information about the current law situation. Furthermore, we were able to increase the performance, especially in the late game, by integrating optimized shadow casters.
Finally, we would like to make an announcement about the further development: We plan to finish development on Empires and Tribes by the end of the year. Of course, we will continue to work on optimization and polishing after that. But if you already have feedback on which part you think has fallen short so far, or which features you would still like to see, now is the perfect time to let us in on it!
Have fun playing. Your team from Empires and Tribes
Added possibility to increase simulation speed
Added keybindings and buttons for simulation speed
Improved cart movement behavior
Added possibility to invite bards at the marketplace to improve the mood of the population
Added new NPC's: Innkeeper, abbot and monks at the monastery
Added possibility to invite town councilors at the innkeeper to influence their political attitude
Added 2 new inhabitant quests where the host is a part of the quest
Added possibility to delegate the organization of the reception of the monks in the city to the abbot
Added icon that shows in the building menu if a farm is connected to the camp
Added icon that shows thieves, bandits and insurgents in the construction menu to better locate attacks
Wolves are now displayed as an additional icon in the construction menu
Added text that shows the road connection of outlying farms in the build menu
Text in the tooltip in the writing room explaining how to send letters improved
Added tooltip in the menu for selecting the next topics of the city council meeting, which shows the current legislation and its impact
Added the last three campaign cards
Archers and melee units now have much weaker attack values against buildings and walls
Added icons in the building menu for important NPC's like the city councilors or the priest
Icons for the representation of the buildings on the map revised
Improved performance by optimized rendering of the shadowcasters of the LOD levels
Fixed a bug that could lead to the fact that resources could not be added to the construction site by the player and the player could not start the construction even though he was at the construction site
Fixed a bug that could lead to the thief not being able to be attacked by the player even though he was not busy robbing the town treasury at the time
Fixed a bug that could cause the thief to be rendered incorrectly
Fixed a bug that caused the destroyed model of the town hall to have an incorrect direction of movement
Fixed a bug that caused the wrong icon for the monastery to be displayed in the map
Fixed a bug that could lead to a glitch of the fire animation when attacking the keep
Fixed a bug that caused workers to spawn at the location of their farm instead of waiting outside closed city gates
Fixed a bug that could cause market carts to pass through closed gates
Fixed a bug that could cause the building menu to open incorrectly after a construction site was completed
Fixed a bug that could cause the height change arrows not to disappear when closing the building menu
