Patch notes for Version 1.44

We are happy to announce that with this update, the last maps of the campaign will be integrated and it will now be possible to fully play through to the end. In addition, we have added the ability to change the simulation speed, a new feature that has been on our feature list for some time and was extensively discussed by us, as the game design concepts of RTS and RPG games require very different solutions. So far, the ability to speed up time is also explicitly possible in First Person Mode. We are especially curious about your feedback here. Feel free to write us what you think of it, how it makes the game feel, and whether we should keep the feature as is. We have continued to integrate new NPC's with the innkeeper and the abbot, and new options and quests for them as well, to make life in the city a little more lively. We've also added several icons and tooltips that show, for example, the position of wolves or information about the current law situation. Furthermore, we were able to increase the performance, especially in the late game, by integrating optimized shadow casters.

Finally, we would like to make an announcement about the further development: We plan to finish development on Empires and Tribes by the end of the year. Of course, we will continue to work on optimization and polishing after that. But if you already have feedback on which part you think has fallen short so far, or which features you would still like to see, now is the perfect time to let us in on it!

Have fun playing. Your team from Empires and Tribes