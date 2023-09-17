TWO YEAR ANNIVERSARY UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12210870 · Last edited 17 September 2023 – 19:13:04 UTC by Wendy

2 years ago on this day Severed Steel launched on Steam,

and to celebrate we have an update!

New daily challenge mode.

Every midnight (GMT), a new challenge appears on the main menu, offering challenge coins and a fresh leaderboard.

Weapon skins.

Unlock new weapon skins using challenge coins; they inspired the following feature…

Improved raytraced reflections.

Enhancements include more objects showing in reflections and experimental support for AMD cards and FSR.

Global stats.

See total headshots and frags from all Steam players live on the main menu; hover to view your contribution.

New music.

Enjoy a new track by Floating Door and 7 other tracks, previously exclusive to bonus campaigns, in the firefight music rotation.

As always thank you for playing! And if you haven't yet do check out our next game Echo Point Nova! It had a demo on Steam now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1836730/Echo_Point_Nova/