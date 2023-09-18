 Skip to content

The Devilry Reservation update for 18 September 2023

Update from 09/18/2023

Build 12210865

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed display of Japanese game text. There was a problem with displaying Japanese text, when it did not fit and was cut off in the text information output field. This issue occurs because Japanese letters are wider than others and the text field has a character limit.

-Fixed a bug where the player managed to enter the door faster than a ghost in one of the apartments. Because of this error, the player ended up in an apartment and could not get out of it.

-Added text with important information displayed in the game settings menu, namely it relates to text language settings.

Don't forget about us. We are currently making the second chapter of the game. I hope we will have time to finish it before the end of autumn.

