Patch 0.0.3 Release

Hi all!
We've released version 0.0.3 which contains the following changes:
Fixes:
- Buckler cannot be thrown after battle sometimes
- Flynt getting sent flying by falling off in certain location -- AKA the 'Doom Jump'
- Softlock - Stuck in vine if it grows through Flynt
- Wrong spawn point in wolf library sometimes
- Item could avoid being thrown away by backing out of Inventory Full screen
- Key Items were causing inventory full to trigger
- Flynt movement bugs caused by triggering the buckler ability at certain times while items were showing off
- Smelling Salts in the closet were respawning on every enter
- Tinder falling off the map when using her flame at an edge
- Softlock - Tinder Brutal Ambush when skipping all input
- Dialogue tail partially hidden during 'Got Partner'
- Spawning into void while entering houses in Happy Howl Hollow
- Enemies not respawning when re-entering the dungeon
- Research entry for target dummy
- Trapped Gnome didn't give correct item
- Can't use Smelling Salts to revive teammate
- Beatrice cutscene bug
- Softlock - '0 key' when getting item on spawn in HHH homes
- Softlock - Holding B in the main menu
- Various UI bugs
- Misc. typos fixed
QOL improvements:
- Clear instructions on how to exit practice
- First strike display: 'Zap' particles only show when there is a first strike -- red if against Flynt, yellow if against enemy
Changed files in this update