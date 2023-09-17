 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flynt Buckler Wakes the Sleepy Castle Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Patch 0.0.3 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 12210828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

We've released version 0.0.3 which contains the following changes:

Fixes:
  • Buckler cannot be thrown after battle sometimes
  • Flynt getting sent flying by falling off in certain location -- AKA the 'Doom Jump'
  • Softlock - Stuck in vine if it grows through Flynt
  • Wrong spawn point in wolf library sometimes
  • Item could avoid being thrown away by backing out of Inventory Full screen
  • Key Items were causing inventory full to trigger
  • Flynt movement bugs caused by triggering the buckler ability at certain times while items were showing off
  • Smelling Salts in the closet were respawning on every enter
  • Tinder falling off the map when using her flame at an edge
  • Softlock - Tinder Brutal Ambush when skipping all input
  • Dialogue tail partially hidden during 'Got Partner'
  • Spawning into void while entering houses in Happy Howl Hollow
  • Enemies not respawning when re-entering the dungeon
  • Research entry for target dummy
  • Trapped Gnome didn't give correct item
  • Can't use Smelling Salts to revive teammate
  • Beatrice cutscene bug
  • Softlock - '0 key' when getting item on spawn in HHH homes
  • Softlock - Holding B in the main menu
  • Various UI bugs
  • Misc. typos fixed
QOL improvements:
  • Clear instructions on how to exit practice
  • First strike display: 'Zap' particles only show when there is a first strike -- red if against Flynt, yellow if against enemy

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2586611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link