CONSORTIUM Remastered BETA Playtest v0.1.31

One of the big reasons for the long delay between 0.1.30 and 0.1.31 will be initially revealed on the 21st of this month, this coming Thursday, on the iDGi Discord server exclusively (in the "idgi-1 web" channel...)

The C3800 Defense Minigame is now complete (VR and Remastered). Generally speaking, what’s still to come for v1.0: embedded tutorial videos, more choreography polish, a finished new ending and a final sound/music levels pass.

FIXES:

MAJOR BUG FIX:

-Deleted the extra/erroneous Pawn 32 and Kiril that were in the “Zenlil 2” logic map... These were accidentally added via a recent patch from choreo polishing work and sadly caused the game to just stop in many cases. If your game was affected by this, you may have to turn back time to just after the Zenlil Missile Defense sequence to avoid issues. We will work hard to make sure something like this never happens again and apologize for the inconvenience it may have caused.

C3800 Defense Minigame:

-Fixed laser beams not appearing to hold their fire onto fighters and solidified and fixed some other bugs in the code around them. Lasers will now never get “stuck on”.

Fixed cabin door models not aligned to the track causing noticable gaps

Fixed battery crawl lights not assigned to the room

Fixed galley light not flickering with the light itself

All console chairs now have a basic collision so the player cannot walk through them anymore

Did a complete pass of the collision turning off "can step up on" in cases where the player in 2D mode could step up onto things like chairs for example which felt odd

Fixed being able to stand on K15s platform, added player collision in replacement.

Added collision for more cases where the player could walk through things

IMPROVEMENTS:

-Major player conversation choice improvements to many conversations across the entire narrative. In addition to being able to say new things to almost everyone, most convos can now be easily ended by players choosing to say a natural “ending” line. Convos with Kiril, Rook 13, Pawn 44, Knight 15, Pawn 12, Pawn 4, Knight 18, Pawn 24, Pawn 32, Rook 9, Pawn 64, Pawn 11, Pawn 19, the Consortium Queen, Pawn 62, Pawn 51, Rook 25, Petar, the Consortium King have all received this treatment.

-C3800 Defense Minigame FX now complete. Explosions and related FX all polished up, now make more use of bloom.

-New lounge advertisements! More ads now show in the rotation in the Zenlil Lounge. Developing…

-Completed major choreography polish pass to all of the mission ops ensemble “Holo Kiril” conversations. R25, K15 and R13 are now more present in all scenes. Major eye movement improvements for everyone.

Virtual Trainer editor:

Fixed selections in the drop down menus not always showing what was actually suppose to be selected (a bunch of edge cases fixed here)

Completely redid the layout of the VT editor front end window which greatly reduces how cluttered it used to be and makes it read better

Setup most controller navigation in the VT editor front end window.

-New ending: Big Quantum Limbo 3 changes. Major landscape changes/improvements, more fleshed out. Developing…

-Updated/finished intro “partial dream” sequence in B6’s cabin.

-Credits video updated. (One final credits video update remains, when the project reaches v1.0…)