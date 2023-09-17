Launch Week Patch 🛠️

At the very beginning, we would like to thank each of you for your feedback, Steam opinions, and emails that you write to us - thank you for your commitment after launch, it is invaluable to us. 🤝

Full list of changes:

[ BUGS ]

Fix a bug where level achievements would not unlock properly

Fix a bug where stats would increment twice per simulation run

Update localization files with new translations

[ MISC ]

Added game logo to splash screen

Now shows current level in Steam friends list

Regards,

Green With Energy Team