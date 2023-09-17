Launch Week Patch 🛠️

At the very beginning, we would like to thank each of you for your feedback, Steam opinions, and emails that you write to us - thank you for your commitment after launch, it is invaluable to us. 🤝
Full list of changes:
[ BUGS ]
- Fix a bug where level achievements would not unlock properly
- Fix a bug where stats would increment twice per simulation run
- Update localization files with new translations
[ MISC ]
- Added game logo to splash screen
- Now shows current level in Steam friends list
As always please join our Discord if you have feedback, or leave a Steam review:
Regards,
Green With Energy Team
Changed files in this update