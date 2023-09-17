 Skip to content

Green With Energy update for 17 September 2023

Launch Week Patch 🛠️

Launch Week Patch 🛠️

Patchnotes via Steam Community

At the very beginning, we would like to thank each of you for your feedback, Steam opinions, and emails that you write to us - thank you for your commitment after launch, it is invaluable to us. 🤝

Full list of changes:

[ BUGS ]

  • Fix a bug where level achievements would not unlock properly
  • Fix a bug where stats would increment twice per simulation run
  • Update localization files with new translations

[ MISC ]

  • Added game logo to splash screen
  • Now shows current level in Steam friends list

As always please join our Discord if you have feedback, or leave a Steam review:

Regards,
Green With Energy Team

