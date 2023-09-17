 Skip to content

Coin Pusher World update for 17 September 2023

7.1.3-Release Update/Fixes

Coin Pusher World update for 17 September 2023

7.1.3-Release Update/Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Significantly reduced CPU rendering in the game.
  • Dropping emotes while still in queue will no longer keep dropping coins.
  • Chest Drop rate has been increased, should be more frequent now.
  • oAuth Generation now works properly on new website with entire scope (Must ReGen).
  • Added a copy-to-clipboard button for the generated token on the website.
  • When setting a skin, the chat response will no longer show your coins too.
  • You are able to again hide score responses from being sent to chat.
  • You are also now able to hide ALL chat responses sent to chat as well.
  • Switched to a 32-Bit Architecture to help performance on lower-end PCs.

Still Being Worked On:

  • Only one minigame plays when 1+ fall
  • Re-connecting creates dupes, must restart game after updating credentials
  • New Loading Screen

