7.1.3-Release Update/Fixes

Fixes:
- Significantly reduced CPU rendering in the game.
- Dropping emotes while still in queue will no longer keep dropping coins.
- Chest Drop rate has been increased, should be more frequent now.
- oAuth Generation now works properly on new website with entire scope (Must ReGen).
- Added a copy-to-clipboard button for the generated token on the website.
- When setting a skin, the chat response will no longer show your coins too.
- You are able to again hide score responses from being sent to chat.
- You are also now able to hide ALL chat responses sent to chat as well.
- Switched to a 32-Bit Architecture to help performance on lower-end PCs.
Still Being Worked On:
- Only one minigame plays when 1+ fall
- Re-connecting creates dupes, must restart game after updating credentials
- New Loading Screen
