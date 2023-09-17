Cones in Space 3.1

Hello Cones, a new update for cones in space is ready for you all! This is mainly to patch bugs, but I've also added a few cool editions for you! Here's the full changelog below:

-fixed 'ghost saves' being created

-added cone rocket launcher

-fixed szar not spawning when loading the game

-added wooden rafts to sail earlier

-made higher tier rockets move faster

-fixed copper recipe jank

-added cone grenades

-fixed book of coneile IV not saving

-fixed snowman decoration kit

recipe not working

I hope you all enjoy the update!