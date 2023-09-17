 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cones in Space update for 17 September 2023

Cones in Space 3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12210702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Cones, a new update for cones in space is ready for you all! This is mainly to patch bugs, but I've also added a few cool editions for you! Here's the full changelog below:

-fixed 'ghost saves' being created
-added cone rocket launcher
-fixed szar not spawning when loading the game
-added wooden rafts to sail earlier
-made higher tier rockets move faster
-fixed copper recipe jank
-added cone grenades
-fixed book of coneile IV not saving
-fixed snowman decoration kit
recipe not working

I hope you all enjoy the update!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2470651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link