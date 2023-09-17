Cones in Space 3.1

Hello Cones, a new update for cones in space is ready for you all! This is mainly to patch bugs, but I've also added a few cool editions for you! Here's the full changelog below:
-fixed 'ghost saves' being created
-added cone rocket launcher
-fixed szar not spawning when loading the game
-added wooden rafts to sail earlier
-made higher tier rockets move faster
-fixed copper recipe jank
-added cone grenades
-fixed book of coneile IV not saving
-fixed snowman decoration kit
recipe not working
I hope you all enjoy the update!
