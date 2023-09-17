- Fixed an issue where using keyboard shortcuts to quickly switch between girls resulted in head tracking offset for the character.
- Other bug fixes.
Desktop Garage Kit update for 17 September 2023
Desktop Garage Kit 1.6.4.1 updated on Sep 18, 2023.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2264091 Depot 2264091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update