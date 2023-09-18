 Skip to content

Idol Showdown update for 18 September 2023

Hotfix v2.2.1 Bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Resolved issue where Coco could apply Fire through a reflected projectile using Kiara Collab
  • Resolved issue where Azki could spawn multiple Pins if the player summoning Azki was hit at the same time the Pin lands on the opponent
  • Resolved issue where holding a direction during the match countdown would not result in the player moving in that direction on round start. (NOTE: You need to hold during the countdown. Inputs held during menus will not carry over into the match)
  • Resolved issue where selecting after selecting a Collab for P1 in Training Mode and VS. AI you would automatically select the P2 character

