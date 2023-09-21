Visual Feast and Gameplay Tweaks

Hey everyone!
It's been a while, but welcome to Update #5.6! While we are working on future Impaler content, we thought it would be cool to release a rather ligher patch on the content side, but at the same time introduce a handful of QOL changes and squash some bugs, so you can squash demons without any issues popping up!
Here are the full patch notes:
Major Changes
- Sweeping improvements to the game’s visuals
- Numerous fixes and QOL improvements
- Preparations for future updates
Balance and Gameplay
- Harvester projectiles are now more bouncy
- Pig monsters are now slightly more accurate
- Enemy grenades detonate slightly sooner
Audio and visual
- Improved numerous textures, materials, and sprites
- Improved lighting and material rendering
- Blood and bullet impacts decals now stick to vertical surfaces
- Improved blob shadow rendering
- Improved soft particle rendering - less clipping / z fighting between sprites
- Improved many particle effects (explosions, blood, projectile impacts, etc)
- Retracting obstacles and wardens have a soft shadow where they enter the ground
- Grenades have a new glow effect for increased visibility
- Cannon projectiles have an improved trail
- Saw blades have a visible track that makes them easier to see
- New and improved blood decals
Added lighting to blood particles and decals
UI and UX
-
New performance & quality settings:
- Enable / disable decals
- Enable / disable soft particles
-
Removed “Light Glows” graphics setting
-
Reduced icon sizing on leaderboard buttons
Bug fixes and Technical
- Fixed “skip upgrade” button not being disabled for the first 1s to avoid accidental clicks
- Fixed monsters gibbing when softly running into offering (still happens at speed though)
- Fixed accuracy of pig turret (was previously shooting at the ground too often)
- Fixed issue where sometimes you dont get credit for bullet time upon taking damage
- Fixed bug that prevents a small % of users from unlocking the Boomstick when beating the game on hard and nightmare.
- Fixed bug with muzzle flash rendering when looking straight up / down
- Fixed z layering issues related to decals
- Fixed two rare crashes
- Fixed potential issue that would get a player stuck in the loading screen
- Fixed some bugs related to inconsistent map lighting / coloring
- Fixed movement of flying monsters so they dont get pushed to the ceiling or floor as easily
- Minor load time improvements
- Minor rendering optimizations
- Improvements to the game engine to support future updates :)
That would be all for this patch. Same as last time, we can only say that we are currently working on future updates, that would introduce larger features and new content. If you have any ideas or suggestions of what would you like to see in the game, feel free to share them on Steam forums, or our official Discord server.
As always, please share Impaler with your friends and leave a Steam review if you’re enjoying the game to help us reach even more players.
See you in the next one!
Apptivus and Retrovibe
