Visual Feast and Gameplay Tweaks

Hey everyone!

It's been a while, but welcome to Update #5.6! While we are working on future Impaler content, we thought it would be cool to release a rather ligher patch on the content side, but at the same time introduce a handful of QOL changes and squash some bugs, so you can squash demons without any issues popping up!

Here are the full patch notes:

Major Changes

Sweeping improvements to the game’s visuals

Numerous fixes and QOL improvements

Preparations for future updates

Balance and Gameplay

Harvester projectiles are now more bouncy

Pig monsters are now slightly more accurate

Enemy grenades detonate slightly sooner

Audio and visual

Improved numerous textures, materials, and sprites

Improved lighting and material rendering

Blood and bullet impacts decals now stick to vertical surfaces

Improved blob shadow rendering

Improved soft particle rendering - less clipping / z fighting between sprites

Improved many particle effects (explosions, blood, projectile impacts, etc)

Retracting obstacles and wardens have a soft shadow where they enter the ground

Grenades have a new glow effect for increased visibility

Cannon projectiles have an improved trail

Saw blades have a visible track that makes them easier to see

New and improved blood decals

Added lighting to blood particles and decals

UI and UX

New performance & quality settings: Enable / disable decals Enable / disable soft particles

Removed “Light Glows” graphics setting

Reduced icon sizing on leaderboard buttons

Bug fixes and Technical

Fixed “skip upgrade” button not being disabled for the first 1s to avoid accidental clicks

Fixed monsters gibbing when softly running into offering (still happens at speed though)

Fixed accuracy of pig turret (was previously shooting at the ground too often)

Fixed issue where sometimes you dont get credit for bullet time upon taking damage

Fixed bug that prevents a small % of users from unlocking the Boomstick when beating the game on hard and nightmare.

Fixed bug with muzzle flash rendering when looking straight up / down

Fixed z layering issues related to decals

Fixed two rare crashes

Fixed potential issue that would get a player stuck in the loading screen

Fixed some bugs related to inconsistent map lighting / coloring

Fixed movement of flying monsters so they dont get pushed to the ceiling or floor as easily

Minor load time improvements

Minor rendering optimizations

Improvements to the game engine to support future updates :)

That would be all for this patch. Same as last time, we can only say that we are currently working on future updates, that would introduce larger features and new content. If you have any ideas or suggestions of what would you like to see in the game, feel free to share them on Steam forums, or our official Discord server.

As always, please share Impaler with your friends and leave a Steam review if you’re enjoying the game to help us reach even more players.

See you in the next one!

Apptivus and Retrovibe