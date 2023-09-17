 Skip to content

The Shadow Over Route 80 update for 17 September 2023

Achievements Added

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I've finally added Steam achievements to The Shadow Over Route 80!

They're pretty basic, but I hope you guys enjoy :)

