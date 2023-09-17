[Fix] Missing soap dispenser added
[Fix] Chair not stable inside house
[Fix] Driveable vehicles fps cameras not correctly positioned
[Fix] Sometimes placeable items not removed when placed
[Fix] Weird big stone inside houses
[Fix] Repairman can repair while we are repairing
[Fix] Night club music not affected from music volume
[Fix] Save load problem on station
[Fix] The mop breaks even if we don't use it
[Fix] When load breaked equipments spawn on cargo area
[Fix] When day time comes blackjack will stay playable
[Fix] Some shiny materials
[Fix] Thief stole notification not showing up when drug stolen
[Fix] Some null errors at night
[Fix] Can click buttons while loading screen active
[Fix] Sometimes cash register show wrong amounts
[Fix] Sometimes customers comes to the register but buys nothing
[Fix] Customers don't close doors in our faces anymore
[Fix] Player can push cars with movement
[Fix] Can hire above maximum worker count
[Fix] Fuel Vehicle not coming sometimes
[Fix] Buildings does not have a collider
[Fix] Computer ui is not clickable sometimes
[Fix] Crypto panel not working
[Fix] Electric vehicles play engine sound
[Fix] When you click to the same point on bus station it costs you money
[Fix] Cola sell price is lower than buy price..
[Fix] Security Camera outlines not visible
[Fix] When you click ctrl + left mouse to fill all empty slots on shelf panel sometimes fill extra items
[Fix] When pushing a vehicle if its destroys interaction text will stay on screen
[Changed] Now customers use dispensers more fraquently
[Changed] Making a baby is hard
[Changed] Bargaining formula
[Changed] Push car force decreased
[Changed] Now dirty closets more important for cleaner
[Changed] Upgrade Panel UI
[Changed] Computer chair scale decreased
[Changed] Better visibility on placing item previews
[Changed] Some items max shelf amounts increased
[Changed] Fuel profit increased
[Changed] Electric profit increased
[Added] Auto save when sleep
[Added] Hand IK for driving
[Added] Blackjack maximum win count for night
[Added] Option to shelf for make cashier stay away for that shelf
[Added] Cleaner now can add items to wc dispensers (soap dispenser, toilet paper dispenser, paper towel dispenser)
[Added] Hireable worker list refresh option for 100$
[Added] Lens flare to ceiling lamp
[Added] Mounted TV sockets to toilet level 3-4
[Added] Ceiling Lamp sockets to pole level 2-3-4
[Added] New npc animation for taking item from box
[Added] Others category added to zonama
[Added] Now you can see what items in box while carrying
[Performance] Optimization on high number previews generated by placeable items like ceiling lamp
[Fix] Missing soap dispenser added
