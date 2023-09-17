[Fix] Missing soap dispenser added

[Fix] Chair not stable inside house

[Fix] Driveable vehicles fps cameras not correctly positioned

[Fix] Sometimes placeable items not removed when placed

[Fix] Weird big stone inside houses

[Fix] Repairman can repair while we are repairing

[Fix] Night club music not affected from music volume

[Fix] Save load problem on station

[Fix] The mop breaks even if we don't use it

[Fix] When load breaked equipments spawn on cargo area

[Fix] When day time comes blackjack will stay playable

[Fix] Some shiny materials

[Fix] Thief stole notification not showing up when drug stolen

[Fix] Some null errors at night

[Fix] Can click buttons while loading screen active

[Fix] Sometimes cash register show wrong amounts

[Fix] Sometimes customers comes to the register but buys nothing

[Fix] Customers don't close doors in our faces anymore

[Fix] Player can push cars with movement

[Fix] Can hire above maximum worker count

[Fix] Fuel Vehicle not coming sometimes

[Fix] Buildings does not have a collider

[Fix] Computer ui is not clickable sometimes

[Fix] Crypto panel not working

[Fix] Electric vehicles play engine sound

[Fix] When you click to the same point on bus station it costs you money

[Fix] Cola sell price is lower than buy price..

[Fix] Security Camera outlines not visible

[Fix] When you click ctrl + left mouse to fill all empty slots on shelf panel sometimes fill extra items

[Fix] When pushing a vehicle if its destroys interaction text will stay on screen

[Changed] Now customers use dispensers more fraquently

[Changed] Making a baby is hard

[Changed] Bargaining formula

[Changed] Push car force decreased

[Changed] Now dirty closets more important for cleaner

[Changed] Upgrade Panel UI

[Changed] Computer chair scale decreased

[Changed] Better visibility on placing item previews

[Changed] Some items max shelf amounts increased

[Changed] Fuel profit increased

[Changed] Electric profit increased

[Added] Auto save when sleep

[Added] Hand IK for driving

[Added] Blackjack maximum win count for night

[Added] Option to shelf for make cashier stay away for that shelf

[Added] Cleaner now can add items to wc dispensers (soap dispenser, toilet paper dispenser, paper towel dispenser)

[Added] Hireable worker list refresh option for 100$

[Added] Lens flare to ceiling lamp

[Added] Mounted TV sockets to toilet level 3-4

[Added] Ceiling Lamp sockets to pole level 2-3-4

[Added] New npc animation for taking item from box

[Added] Others category added to zonama

[Added] Now you can see what items in box while carrying

[Performance] Optimization on high number previews generated by placeable items like ceiling lamp