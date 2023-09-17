 Skip to content

Space Pressure 3D: Prelude update for 17 September 2023

Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12210464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added possibility to skip bosses intro dialogues;
  • Added possibility to skip final credits from a game controller;
  • Scavenger Driller projectile damage decreased from 75-200 to 75-100;
  • Couple of minor fixes.

