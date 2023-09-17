- Added possibility to skip bosses intro dialogues;
- Added possibility to skip final credits from a game controller;
- Scavenger Driller projectile damage decreased from 75-200 to 75-100;
- Couple of minor fixes.
Space Pressure 3D: Prelude update for 17 September 2023
Update 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
