Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 17 September 2023

Cash variable update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maybe the last bug for this edition? :) Updated the cash variable which wasn't set previously, resulting in erroneous dialogue in the .014 update.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2296591 Depot 2296591
