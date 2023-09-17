Maybe the last bug for this edition? :) Updated the cash variable which wasn't set previously, resulting in erroneous dialogue in the .014 update.
Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 17 September 2023
Cash variable update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2296591 Depot 2296591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update