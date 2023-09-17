 Skip to content

REMEDIUM update for 17 September 2023

Fresh Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12210449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Screen Shake checkbox added to game settings
  • Optimize sublevels streaming (minimize stutterings in couple of places)
  • Fix destroyed cannons parts block player from movement
  • Fix wrong start menu screen appear after quit to main menu from gameplay
  • Added more blood to VFX when enemy blow up

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659092
  • Loading history…
