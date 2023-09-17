Fresh Hot Fix

- Screen Shake checkbox added to game settings
- Optimize sublevels streaming (minimize stutterings in couple of places)
- Fix destroyed cannons parts block player from movement
- Fix wrong start menu screen appear after quit to main menu from gameplay
- Added more blood to VFX when enemy blow up
REMEDIUM update for 17 September 2023
