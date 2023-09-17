 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 17 September 2023

Update 82 - Improved health regeneration

Hi all,

This is a technical update that smooths health regeneration, helping players survive.
It used to be calculated as an integer amount once every 2 seconds. Now it's stored as a fraction and calculated once every second.

Till later,
André

