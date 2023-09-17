Update 82 - Improved health regeneration

Hi all,
This is a technical update that smooths health regeneration, helping players survive.
It used to be calculated as an integer amount once every 2 seconds. Now it's stored as a fraction and calculated once every second.
Till later,
André
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi all,
This is a technical update that smooths health regeneration, helping players survive.
It used to be calculated as an integer amount once every 2 seconds. Now it's stored as a fraction and calculated once every second.
Till later,
André
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update