Big Bunker Update II

Hi guys!

we are happy to present you the new update.

This update rounds up the bunker once again and adds some previously promised content. We also improved the performance and worked on the balancing :)

The Hall of Fame:

Here you can see all the milestones of your hunter career. This corresponds to all Steam achievements you have collected in this game. Please note that the achievements must be publicly visible in your Steam profile for this room to work.

New cars:

You can start filling your garage now, as we have finally added three new cars.

Gazelle:

Take yourself back to the golden age of automobility. A true masterpiece of its time. The 6.5L V8 big block engine not only takes your shoes off, but also the skirt of the girl in the passenger seat. The car has no exhaust aftertreatments, no turbocharger or any other nonsense. The car has more than enough displacement and shits on environmental protection!

Trike:

This automotive triceratops lives up to its name. He can tow a tow truck. This vehicle has a large cargo area, 450 horsepower and over 700 NM of torque. Whether white-trash or some creepy hillbilly. This vehicle is suitable for all. Also for the city. You won't have any problems parking sideways with it because you can roll over parked vehicles.

Candylick hearse:

This vehicle is a true classic and a status symbol. In a hearse version, it offers even more space than it did anyway. Only very few could afford to be driven to their own funeral in such a hearse back then. Show your dark side by driving a hearse!

Special rooms:

we have added rooms that you can add to your bunker. These rooms have their respective benefits and cannot all be activated at once. The benefits that come from the rooms apply to all your lobby members.

Sports room:

You don't have to be fast. You just have to be faster than your friends. This sports room will keep you fit and make you run faster.

Section room:

In this section room, experiments are performed on creatures. These experiments will give you additional experience in dealing with creatures. Through this room, you will receive an additional 25 XP for each successfully completed mission.

Shooting Range:

You'll hit the bull's eye with this shooting range.

You'll get more points on damage with the shotgun.

Operating Room:

This surgery room is the infirmary in your bunker. This room provides your crew with a first aid kit. You can find the first aid kit in the trunk of your car.

Pool room:

Nothing beats relaxation. This room provides relaxation with its pool and loungers. This will make your character's anxiety rise 30% slower.

Vault:

This vault is where your money is kept. Here you can read your account balance and the room gives you a money bonus of 25-, for each successfully completed mission.

Poker room:

Yes, you can actually play poker now. A game within a game. Pull your fellow hunters' hard earned money out of their pockets!

Other:

Bug fixes:

there were regions in the lobby that were inaccessible but still displayed

the new items could sometimes trigger the motion detector even though they were relatively far away

the legendary light bug in the bunker should now be a thing of the past

Changes:

RAM optimization

network optimization

performance optimization in the bunker

Creatures no longer show all evidence on Hunter and Winchester difficulty levels, which should make identification additionally more challenging

We hope you will take pleasure in this update.

A supplementary update with idividualization options for your bunker will follow.

best regards,

Andre&Dennis

Paper Promises Programming