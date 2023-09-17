- Work has been done on the mechanics of all animals. Especially over predators - now you won’t be able to sneak up on them from behind;
- Predators have an increased detection radius of prey;
- The animation of all animals has been changed, now they turn smoothly, before they turned sharply and not beautifully;
- All torches have been changed;
- The decomposition time of products has been changed (now it is stored even longer);
- Fixed a bug with bread (it used to quench your thirst).
Wildstrive update for 17 September 2023
UPDATE #3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
