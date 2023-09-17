 Skip to content

Wildstrive update for 17 September 2023

UPDATE #3.1

17 September 2023

UPDATE #3.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Work has been done on the mechanics of all animals. Especially over predators - now you won’t be able to sneak up on them from behind;
  • Predators have an increased detection radius of prey;
  • The animation of all animals has been changed, now they turn smoothly, before they turned sharply and not beautifully;
  • All torches have been changed;
  • The decomposition time of products has been changed (now it is stored even longer);
  • Fixed a bug with bread (it used to quench your thirst).

