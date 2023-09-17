 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Version 1.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay
Reduced damage of some late game enemies and bosses.

Bugs
Pet tutorial no longer stuck on planting seeds step
Discount seeds now checking if player has enough money before allowing purchase

