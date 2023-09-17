Version 1.23

Gameplay
Reduced damage of some late game enemies and bosses.
Bugs
Pet tutorial no longer stuck on planting seeds step
Discount seeds now checking if player has enough money before allowing purchase
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Gameplay
Reduced damage of some late game enemies and bosses.
Bugs
Pet tutorial no longer stuck on planting seeds step
Discount seeds now checking if player has enough money before allowing purchase
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update