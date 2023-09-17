New talking and eating animations and more updates and fixes

Added
VPET Problem Solving Tool (incomplete)
MOD TAG Distinguish between pet models and jobs
Automatically send gifts
Supermodel job calculation support for negative numbers
Updated the new boot steam logic so that it doesn't cause the uninstallation problem.
Separate button for auto-buy gifts
Level display is more generous
Better buy info table
Sort by favorability
Auto-buy doesn't cost you all money
Pets give you money when you don't have any money
Add setting to hide VPet on quest switch screen by kurikomoe
Unfinished new archive system
Fix supermodel check judgment error (latest update)
Fixes
Update translation
Modify window topping logic
Fix bug that Earth's solar system has prices
Fix the bug of auto-save not working
Change mouse penetration conditions
Adjust English tenses by Michael1015198808
Fix the problem of playing audio without sound by 1582421598
Tweak
Work level limit get rate limit max get = (work.LevelLimit + 4) * 6)
Animations
New talking animation
Eating animation improvements
For more information, see https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet/commits/main
