New talking and eating animations and more updates and fixes

VPET Problem Solving Tool (incomplete)

MOD TAG Distinguish between pet models and jobs

Automatically send gifts

Supermodel job calculation support for negative numbers

Updated the new boot steam logic so that it doesn't cause the uninstallation problem.

Separate button for auto-buy gifts

Level display is more generous

Better buy info table

Sort by favorability

Auto-buy doesn't cost you all money

Pets give you money when you don't have any money

Add setting to hide VPet on quest switch screen by kurikomoe

Unfinished new archive system

Fix supermodel check judgment error (latest update)

Fixes

Update translation

Modify window topping logic

Fix bug that Earth's solar system has prices

Fix the bug of auto-save not working

Change mouse penetration conditions

Adjust English tenses by Michael1015198808

Fix the problem of playing audio without sound by 1582421598

Tweak

Work level limit get rate limit max get = (work.LevelLimit + 4) * 6)

Animations

New talking animation



Eating animation improvements



