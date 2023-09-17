Hotfix and Balance Patch

A few issues were found with the last patch. After several hours of testing and fixes, this patch should make the game much more stable!
Changes
- Fixed Necromancer softlocking the game when there were no options to pick from but also no way to cancel
- Added Lost Departed art
- Changed Larial's 3rd effect to require resting himself and 1 artifact to draw 2 cards
- Changed Lifestream Ritual to 3-cost (down from 4-cost)
- Changed Soaring Elemental to 1-cost 2-passion (from 2-cost 1-passion)
- Minor UX bug fixes
- Fixed Overseer Golem's 1/turn effect not always triggering at the right time
- Improved AI handling of targets so they don't use positive effects on enemies or negative effects on allies
- Other minor bug fixes
