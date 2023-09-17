 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Hotfix and Balance Patch

​A few issues were found with the last patch. After several hours of testing and fixes, this patch should make the game much more stable!

Changes

  • Fixed Necromancer softlocking the game when there were no options to pick from but also no way to cancel
  • Added Lost Departed art
  • Changed Larial's 3rd effect to require resting himself and 1 artifact to draw 2 cards
  • Changed Lifestream Ritual to 3-cost (down from 4-cost)
  • Changed Soaring Elemental to 1-cost 2-passion (from 2-cost 1-passion)
  • Minor UX bug fixes
  • Fixed Overseer Golem's 1/turn effect not always triggering at the right time
  • Improved AI handling of targets so they don't use positive effects on enemies or negative effects on allies
  • Other minor bug fixes

