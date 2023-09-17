Hotfix and Balance Patch

​A few issues were found with the last patch. After several hours of testing and fixes, this patch should make the game much more stable!

Changes

Fixed Necromancer softlocking the game when there were no options to pick from but also no way to cancel

Added Lost Departed art

Changed Larial's 3rd effect to require resting himself and 1 artifact to draw 2 cards

Changed Lifestream Ritual to 3-cost (down from 4-cost)

Changed Soaring Elemental to 1-cost 2-passion (from 2-cost 1-passion)

Minor UX bug fixes

Fixed Overseer Golem's 1/turn effect not always triggering at the right time

Improved AI handling of targets so they don't use positive effects on enemies or negative effects on allies

Other minor bug fixes

Added Lost Departed art