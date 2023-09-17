Swirl Watch Windows 1.121/1.122 (Resistance Supplies)

1.121 (Resistance Supplies)
-Melee now auto-targets disabled ships again if there are only disabled ships in range.
-Fixed some instances of objective texts not scaling correctly.
-Some title holo text is now affected by UI scale.
-Fixed comms speech not being affected by SFX volume option.
1.122 (Resistance Supplies)
-Slightly reduced enemy spawns on higher mission lvls.
-Prisoner UI should now correctly support up to 5 lines.
-Beam-barge attack rate reduced.
-WRNCH ARM can no also sabotage pipeline elements.
-Fixed a problem with item unlock tracking.
-Fixed a problem with vertical pipe generation (?).
-Fixed a some situation in which guards would still be able to assist hidden disabled ships.
-Fixed guards sometimes attempting to wake up inactive reinforcements when assisting nearby disabled ships.
-Fixed some objectives causing other objective to show unintended location tags.
-Fixed superfluous brackets on evac objective.
Changed files in this update