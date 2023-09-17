-This is an important patch that fixes a problem where the player would get stuck in Lava Dome if falling down the left side and unable to get back to the right looped path due to a change in Lava Dome's map in an earlier patch,. When walking to the left the player will then be taken back to the right.
Jacob's Quest update for 17 September 2023
Version 1.5.2 Update
Patchnotes
