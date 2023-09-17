 Skip to content

Jacob's Quest update for 17 September 2023

Version 1.5.2 Update

Version 1.5.2 Update · Build 12210305

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-This is an important patch that fixes a problem where the player would get stuck in Lava Dome if falling down the left side and unable to get back to the right looped path due to a change in Lava Dome's map in an earlier patch,. When walking to the left the player will then be taken back to the right.

