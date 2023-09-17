 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 17 September 2023

Update 64 : New music and redesigned seed vehicle !

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 64 :

Music changes :

  • A new music will be played to replace the old one, hope you like it :)
  • A new music set will also be played to replace the downtown music.

Seed vehicle redesign :

  • The seed vehicle no longer plants seeds automatically, but manually by the player.
  • The seed vehicle no longer plants one seed at a time, but four at a time (aligned so that they can be used in combo with the tractor's ploughed land).

Improvements :

  • Change of display when winning or losing an item or Nox or Stars for greater visibility for the player.
  • Small change to some Steam artwork and logo adjustment.

