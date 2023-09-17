Update 64 : New music and redesigned seed vehicle !

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Update 64 :
Music changes :
- A new music will be played to replace the old one, hope you like it :)
- A new music set will also be played to replace the downtown music.
Seed vehicle redesign :
- The seed vehicle no longer plants seeds automatically, but manually by the player.
- The seed vehicle no longer plants one seed at a time, but four at a time (aligned so that they can be used in combo with the tractor's ploughed land).
Improvements :
- Change of display when winning or losing an item or Nox or Stars for greater visibility for the player.
- Small change to some Steam artwork and logo adjustment.
