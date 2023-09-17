 Skip to content

Sunbeam update for 17 September 2023

V1.0.1 - Minor Hang Fix

First Patch

Hello and thank you to everyone who has given Sunbeam a try. This is the first (of hopefully not too many) patches for this game. It's a simple tweak to one of the level files, so should be fairly tiny in size to install.

Changes
  • The patch fixes the game freezing up at a certain point in the story in chapter 2. More specifically, at (28,3) on map 201, the trigger never released control back to the player.

Special thanks to the person who notified me of this bug - I'll do my best to respond to others if/when they are found!

-Elo

Changed files in this update

