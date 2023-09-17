 Skip to content

ILLWILL update for 17 September 2023

illWill Patch 1.07

illWill Patch 1.07



Finally finished with the big update. I am gradually adding players’ wishes.

  • Added Autosaves on all maps
  • Added option 240fps and no fps limit
  • Added big crosshair option
  • Added option to disable film grain
  • Added hint about an alternative shooting mode inside the control settings menu
  • Wormgun larvae are now also highlighted with circles
  • Now Jade Toads, C'thulhus and Hunters also drop hearts
  • Fixed a bug with a disappearing exit on the Forest map
  • Fixed missing eyes on the Dali Dali map
  • Fixed King Butcher getting stuck in a tree
  • Improved visuals of the Dead City
  • Improved visuals of The Temple
  • Optimization of weapons, monsters and game objects
  • Forest optimization

