illWill Patch 1.07

Finally finished with the big update. I am gradually adding players’ wishes.
- Added Autosaves on all maps
- Added option 240fps and no fps limit
- Added big crosshair option
- Added option to disable film grain
- Added hint about an alternative shooting mode inside the control settings menu
- Wormgun larvae are now also highlighted with circles
- Now Jade Toads, C'thulhus and Hunters also drop hearts
- Fixed a bug with a disappearing exit on the Forest map
- Fixed missing eyes on the Dali Dali map
- Fixed King Butcher getting stuck in a tree
- Improved visuals of the Dead City
- Improved visuals of The Temple
- Optimization of weapons, monsters and game objects
- Forest optimization
