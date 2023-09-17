 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shotgun Farmers update for 17 September 2023

Shotgun Farmers x Among Us! Free update OUT TODAY!

Share · View all patches · Build 12210188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🚨 There is an Impostor on the farm! 🚨

Play as the Among Us Crewmate in our newest update!
Call an emergency meeting with the new Emergency Shovel
Adopt your own Mini-Crewmate pet.

Among Us will only be in the Farmer’s Market for a limited-time!

Check out the full Changelog on Discord

Join our Discord!

[url=http://discord.gg/shotgunfarmers]

[/url]

Keep up with the latest news:
Join the Shotgun Farmers Discord
Follow Shotgun Farmers on Twitter
See Behind the Scenes on TikTok
Watch on YouTube
Like Shotgun Farmers on Facebook
Follow Shotgun Farmers on Instagram

Changed depots in testing2 branch

View more data in app history for build 12210188
Shotgun Farmers Windows 64 Depot 604244
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link