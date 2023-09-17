Shotgun Farmers x Among Us! Free update OUT TODAY!

🚨 There is an Impostor on the farm! 🚨
Play as the Among Us Crewmate in our newest update!
Call an emergency meeting with the new Emergency Shovel
Adopt your own Mini-Crewmate pet.
Among Us will only be in the Farmer’s Market for a limited-time!
Check out the full Changelog on Discord
Join our Discord!
[url=http://discord.gg/shotgunfarmers]
[/url]
Keep up with the latest news:
Join the Shotgun Farmers Discord
Follow Shotgun Farmers on Twitter
See Behind the Scenes on TikTok
Watch on YouTube
Like Shotgun Farmers on Facebook
Follow Shotgun Farmers on Instagram
Changed depots in testing2 branch