Hotfix 0.5.0 EA

- Music is now available in the matches
- 4 different melodies
- Melodies can be shuffled randomly by pressing a button
- Discord and a report button is now in the main menu
- The key assignment has been revised in the settings
- Music slider has been revised for the whole game
- Monthly Challanges the front color has been revised
- The first sale starts soon!
- **20.September 2023 - 24.September 2023
- 8:00 AM (GMT)**
If you find bugs or have ideas for the game, feel free to post them on the official Ping Pong Deluxe server!
Discord
Thanks for playing,
Tschutscha Games
