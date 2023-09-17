 Skip to content

Ping Pong Deluxe update for 17 September 2023

Hotfix 0.5.0 EA

Build 12210165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Music is now available in the matches
  • 4 different melodies
  • Melodies can be shuffled randomly by pressing a button
  • Discord and a report button is now in the main menu

  • The key assignment has been revised in the settings
  • Music slider has been revised for the whole game
  • Monthly Challanges the front color has been revised

  • The first sale starts soon!
  • **20.September 2023 - 24.September 2023
  • 8:00 AM (GMT)**

If you find bugs or have ideas for the game, feel free to post them on the official Ping Pong Deluxe server!
Discord

Thanks for playing,
Tschutscha Games

