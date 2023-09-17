- Fixed some typos
- Fixed sensitivity settings change not working until the level was reset
- Added a hidden "restart mission" feature (pause game, then press L on keyboard or "select" on controller)
No Sun To Worship update for 17 September 2023
Quick Fix - v1.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
