No Sun To Worship update for 17 September 2023

Quick Fix - v1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12210137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some typos
  • Fixed sensitivity settings change not working until the level was reset
  • Added a hidden "restart mission" feature (pause game, then press L on keyboard or "select" on controller)

